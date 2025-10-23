Dan Quinn rules out Jayden Daniels, Marcus Mariota will start vs. Chiefs

What was reported has now become official.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn formally ruled out quarterback Jayden Daniels for Monday night’s upcoming matchup against the Chiefs. That means Marcus Mariota will make his third start of the season.

Quinn added that Daniels still is not expected to be out for a long period of time.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be significant — meaning long[-term] — but also not well enough to say, OK in six days, it’s ready to go based on speed and how you would handle this type of injury,” Quinn said in his press conference. “So, all of the week will be focused for him on the rehab in hopes of the following week.

“So, I’ll assess that next week. But as opposed to some practice, some not — just put all of the time and effort into that.”

In five games so far this season, Daniels has completed 61 percent of his passes for 1,031 yards with eight touchdowns and one interception. He’s also rushed for 211 yards with a TD.

Mariota has made three appearances with two starts. He’s completed 60.3 percent of his throws for 426 yards with three touchdowns and two picks. He’s rushed for 94 yards with one score.

Washington’s full Thursday injury report will be released later in the day.