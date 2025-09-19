D’Andre Swift questionable for Bears-Cowboys in Week 3

The Bears may not have D’Andre Swift when they take on the Cowboys this weekend.

Chicago has listed the running back as questionable for the contest with his quad injury. He was limited in practice for all three days this week.

Through two weeks of the 2025 season, Swift has rushed for 116 yards with a touchdown and caught six passes for 18 yards.

Chicago has ruled out defensive back Jaylon Johnson (groin), defensive back Jaylon Jones (hamstring), defensive back Kyler Gordon (hamstring), offensive lineman Kiran Amegadjie (elbow), and linebacker T.J. Edwards (hamstring). All five players were out of practice on Friday.

Linebacker D’Marco Jackson (hamstring) is questionable after he was limited in Friday’s practice.

Defensive lineman Grady Jarrett (knee) and receiver Jahdae Walker (ankle) are both off the injury report and set to play.