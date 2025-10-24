 Skip navigation
D’Andre Swift questionable for Bears, DJ Moore set to play

  
Published October 24, 2025 03:27 PM

Bears running back D’Andre Swift practiced for the second straight day on Friday, but his status for Sunday’s game against the Ravens won’t be set in stone until closer to kickoff.

Swift has been listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report of the week. Swift missed practice with a groin injury on Wednesday and worked on a limited basis Thursday and Friday.

Wide receiver DJ Moore also missed practice with a groin injury on Wednesday, but was back to full participation on Friday and he does not have an injury designation.

Defensive back Kyler Gordon (groin, calf), running back Roschon Johnson (back), tackle Braxton Jones (knee), and tight end Cole Kmet (back) have been ruled out. Linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (knee) and kicker Cairo Santos (thigh) are listed as questionable along with Swift.