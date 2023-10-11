Daniel Jones, Andrew Thomas won’t practice Wednesday

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones’ neck injury has created doubt about his availability for Sunday night’s game against the Bills and Wednesday’s practice report won’t do anything to eliminate it.

Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters that Jones will not practice as the team kicks off this week’s on-field preparations. Tyrod Taylor will get the work with the first team with practice-squadder Tommy DeVito the only other quarterback available.

Jones said on Tuesday that the injury is not the same as the one that ended his 2021 season and that “the biggest thing” is dealing with the contact that comes from playing with the position because the wrong type of hit could exacerbate the injury.

Avoiding contact has been difficult for Jones this season. Part of the reason for that has been left tackle Andrew Thomas’ absence due to a hamstring injury for the last four games. Thomas’ week is off to a bad start as Daboll said he will also be out of practice for the Giants.