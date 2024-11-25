Daniel Jones clears waivers as expected, becomes a free agent

Quarterback Daniel Jones cleared waivers as expected Monday, making him a free agent.

Jones now is free to sign with any team.

A team claiming him off waivers would have had to pay Jones $11.83 million for the rest of the year and assume $23 million in injury guarantees. The Giants now are responsible for the $11.83 million.

Ten teams reportedly already have reached out to Jones, whose best move would be to sign to a contender’s practice squad. That would allow Jones to sign to the active roster of a different team if a starter gets injured.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports the Ravens and Vikings are among interested teams.

Jones, 27, went 24-44-1 after the Giants selected him in the first round in 2019. He has 70 touchdowns and 47 interceptions and has rushed for 15 touchdowns.