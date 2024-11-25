 Skip navigation
Refs let Sirianni tinker with penalty decision
Refs let Sirianni tinker with penalty decision
Chiefs, Broncos pace AFC West with Week 12 wins
Chiefs, Broncos pace AFC West with Week 12 wins
nbc_pft_superlatives_241125.jpg
Week 12 superlatives: Buccaneers, Dolphins win big

Daniel Jones clears waivers as expected, becomes a free agent

  
Published November 25, 2024 04:17 PM

Quarterback Daniel Jones cleared waivers as expected Monday, making him a free agent.

Jones now is free to sign with any team.

A team claiming him off waivers would have had to pay Jones $11.83 million for the rest of the year and assume $23 million in injury guarantees. The Giants now are responsible for the $11.83 million.

Ten teams reportedly already have reached out to Jones, whose best move would be to sign to a contender’s practice squad. That would allow Jones to sign to the active roster of a different team if a starter gets injured.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports the Ravens and Vikings are among interested teams.

Jones, 27, went 24-44-1 after the Giants selected him in the first round in 2019. He has 70 touchdowns and 47 interceptions and has rushed for 15 touchdowns.