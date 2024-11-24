Report: 10 teams have reached out to Daniel Jones (and one wants him to play now)

Quarterback Daniel Jones isn’t a free agent, yet. That hasn’t stopped a bunch of teams from reaching out.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that 10 teams have already reached out to Jones — and that one of them is a team for which he could play right now.

Never mind the fact that, by rule, no one is allowed to speak to Jones or his representation until he clears waivers. It’s happening with Jones, and it happens all the time.

As mentioned earlier, he could still be claimed on waivers by any team that is willing to pay $11.83 million for the rest of the year and assume $23 million in injury guarantees for 2025.

So who would want him to play right away? While the team wasn’t disclosed, reasonable guesses would be the Raiders, the Raiders, and maybe the Raiders.