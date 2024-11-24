 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_moresteelersconvo_241122.jpg
Pickens, Steelers must ‘mature’ to handle success
jeudy.jpg
Analyzing defensive delay of game called on Bishop
winston.jpg
Winston not called for grounding in crucial moment

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_moresteelersconvo_241122.jpg
Pickens, Steelers must ‘mature’ to handle success
jeudy.jpg
Analyzing defensive delay of game called on Bishop
winston.jpg
Winston not called for grounding in crucial moment

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: 10 teams have reached out to Daniel Jones (and one wants him to play now)

  
Published November 24, 2024 01:51 PM

Quarterback Daniel Jones isn’t a free agent, yet. That hasn’t stopped a bunch of teams from reaching out.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that 10 teams have already reached out to Jones — and that one of them is a team for which he could play right now.

Never mind the fact that, by rule, no one is allowed to speak to Jones or his representation until he clears waivers. It’s happening with Jones, and it happens all the time.

As mentioned earlier, he could still be claimed on waivers by any team that is willing to pay $11.83 million for the rest of the year and assume $23 million in injury guarantees for 2025.

So who would want him to play right away? While the team wasn’t disclosed, reasonable guesses would be the Raiders, the Raiders, and maybe the Raiders.