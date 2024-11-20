 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_nixhittingstride_241120.jpg
Nix ‘surgically explosive’ for Broncos as of late
nbc_csu_billsbeatchiefsd_241120.jpg
Bills have changed dynamic of matchup with Chiefs
nbc_csu_jetsfiredouglas_241120.jpg
Where it went wrong for Douglas after Jets firing

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_nixhittingstride_241120.jpg
Nix ‘surgically explosive’ for Broncos as of late
nbc_csu_billsbeatchiefsd_241120.jpg
Bills have changed dynamic of matchup with Chiefs
nbc_csu_jetsfiredouglas_241120.jpg
Where it went wrong for Douglas after Jets firing

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Daniel Jones falls to No. 4 on Giants’ depth chart

  
Published November 20, 2024 01:52 PM

Daniel Jones is sinking like a stone.

The former Giants starter has fallen all the way to No. 4 on the depth chart, after his benching and the signing of Tim Boyle to the practice squad.

Via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Jones was the fourth quarterback in individual drills on Wednesday, the first practice since the benching.

The goal is to limit his activity, given the risk that any injury that lingers into 2025 could put the Giants on the hook for $23 million in compensation guaranteed for injury.

The Giants would likely send him home if they could. By rule, the Giants can’t shut him down completely. But they can keep him off the field for team drills, and they have no obligation to activate him on game days.