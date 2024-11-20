Daniel Jones falls to No. 4 on Giants’ depth chart

Daniel Jones is sinking like a stone.

The former Giants starter has fallen all the way to No. 4 on the depth chart, after his benching and the signing of Tim Boyle to the practice squad.

Via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Jones was the fourth quarterback in individual drills on Wednesday, the first practice since the benching.

The goal is to limit his activity, given the risk that any injury that lingers into 2025 could put the Giants on the hook for $23 million in compensation guaranteed for injury.

The Giants would likely send him home if they could. By rule, the Giants can’t shut him down completely. But they can keep him off the field for team drills, and they have no obligation to activate him on game days.