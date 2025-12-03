Daniel Jones full in Wednesday’s practice, wearing 3D-printed pad on leg

Colts quarterback Daniel Jones’ plan to remain on the field despite a fibula injury includes a little help from his friends.

Jones said on Wednesday that he has been wearing a custom 3D-printed pad as protection for his injury that was made by a company founded by two of his Duke teammates. Jones said he has worn the pad in each of the team’s last two games.

“Lucky to have smart friends who are really close friends,” Jones said, via Michael Marot of the Associated Press. “It’s pretty low profile and fits to my leg pretty well. I didn’t really notice it Sunday.”

Jones was listed as a full participant on the Colts’ injury report on Wednesday. He said that he feels “better every week and continue to be able to do more and more” on the field.

Wide receiver Josh Downs (hip, knee), defensive end Tyquan Lewis (ankle), and cornerback Kenny Moore (illness, ankle) were out of practice. Linebacker Jaylon Carlies (ankle) was a full participant.