Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Daniel Jones is 5-for-5 for 100 yards and his TD pass has Giants up 14-7

  
Published January 15, 2023 12:29 PM
nbc_csu_giantsvikingsprev_230113
January 13, 2023 11:59 AM
They Giants are set to play their first playoff game since 2016, as New York and Minnesota meet in the postseason for the first time since 2000. Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview the key matchups to watch and are split with their predictions.

Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas looked like he had a false start on first down from the Minnesota 14. Vikings pass rusher Za’Darius Smith stopped, anticipating the flag and the whistle.

Instead, Daniel Jones threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Hodgins, giving the Giants a 14-7 lead over the Vikings with 1:03 left in the opening quarter.

Jones has gotten off to a hot start, going 5-for-5 for 100 yards and a touchdown pass. He also has run for 22 yards on two carries.

He has gotten help from Saquon Barkley, who has two runs for 44 yards and a touchdown.

Darius Slayton has two receptions for 69 yards.

Against the league’s worst defense, the Giants already have seven plays of 10 yards or more.

The Vikings went 75 yards on 12 plays on their first drive but punted after a three-and-out on their second. On third-and-one, they tried a trick play and Justin Jefferson’s throwback to Kirk Cousins lost 2 yards with Adoree Jackson and Azeez Ojulari combining for the stop.

At the end of the first quarter, the Giants have outgained the Vikings 166 to 92.