Daniel Jones “ready to go” for start of Giants training camp

It looks like Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will be on the field with the Giants on Wednesday.

Jones has spent the offseason recovering from last year’s torn ACL and he’s said at various points that he expects to be cleared for full activity when the team starts training camp. The first practice of camp is on Wednesday and Jones gave one last positive update on how he’s feeling while at a football camp on Sunday.

“I feel good. Ready to go. Ready to go for training camp,” Jones said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com. “Looking forward to next Wednesday.”

The Giants did their homework on this year’s top quarterback prospects and there was chatter about them moving up to select one of them before they wound up staying put and selecting wide receiver Malik Nabers with the sixth overall pick. That cleared the way for Jones to return to the starting job, but the leash may not be long if Jones can’t perform at a higher level than he did early in the 2023 season.