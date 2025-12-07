 Skip navigation
Daniel Jones suffers torn Achilles tendon

  
Published December 7, 2025 05:12 PM

The Colts have lost starting quarterback Daniel Jones for the rest of the season.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Jones suffered a torn Achilles tendon during the first half of Sunday’s game against the Jaguars in Jacksonville.

It was a non-contact injury. As the source put it, Jones and the Colts knew immediately that it was torn. Jones nevertheless walked to the locker room after the injury occurred.

The injury thrust Riley Leonard into the starting job. Tight end Tyler Warren became the emergency option.

The Colts lost, 36-19, falling to 8-5. They’ve now lost four of five and risk slipping out of the playoff picture. They’d be the sixth team since the merger to miss the playoffs after starting 7-1 or better, and the first to fail to qualify since the playoff field was expanded to seven teams per conference.