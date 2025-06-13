Daniel Jones touts “productive spring” in learning, understanding Colts offense

With Anthony Richardson’s shoulder issue sidelining him until some point during training camp, Daniel Jones has an opportunity to solidify himself as the frontrunner in the Colts’ quarterback competition.

But asked about that on the last day of Indianapolis’ minicamp, Jones deflected, not making too much out of it.

“I think it’s like you would in any situation, just trying to prepare and grow with it every day,” Jones said in his press conference. “I’ve got a lot of work to do, just learning this offense and getting used to it, so I’m trying to focus as much on that and then playing good football when I’m on the field at practice.”

Jones, 28, was the No. 6 overall pick in 2019 and has seen just middling success with the Giants — winning just three games in 16 starts over the last two seasons. But he has made a positive impression with his new team, displaying some comfort in the offense during the offseason program.

“Building up reps, the preparation we do in the meeting room, the installs, being detailed and specific about our reads,” Jones said of what’s enabled him to be decisive in getting the ball out. “Where we need to be looking at where the receivers are going to be — how we’re seeing certain looks. So, I’ve really enjoyed that part of the learning process, and feel like that’s helped on the field. But I’ll continue to learn and grow in my understanding of this offense, and how to execute it. But yeah, I think it’s been a productive spring from that standpoint.”

Still, with Richardson going down, Jones noted that he needs to be ready, regardless of whether another quarterback is available.

“Yeah. I mean, I think that’s always got to be your approach, really at any position in the NFL — just preparing to play and be ready to go,” Jones said. “Like I said, there’s been plenty to work on and stay busy with from my standpoint, and learning the offense and getting here, learning the guys, building relationships with everyone. There’s been plenty to do, so I’ve just been trying to focus on that.”

In 10 games for the Giants last year, Jones completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 2,070 yards with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions.