Daniel Jones turns down Netflix’s Quarterback series

Scratch Daniel Jones from the list of possible stars of Season 2 of the Netflix docuseries, Quarterback.

The producers approached the Giants quarterback about participating, and Jones told WFAN’s “Boomer and Gio” on Monday that he is not interested.

“I’m not doing it,” Jones said. “Yeah, I’ve been asked.”

Jones said it was his decision and not coerced by the Giants.

Trevor Lawrence, Dak Prescott, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Fields, Geno Smith and Jalen Hurts are among quarterbacks who have said they turned down Season 2 of the show. Jimmy Garoppolo said last week that the show was “not for me,” though he didn’t indicate whether producers had asked him to be part of it.

Jones said he did watch the first season of the show that followed Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota through the 2022 season.

“I thought it was a great show,” Jones said on WFAN. “I really enjoyed watching it and seeing those three guys — kind of their process and how they prepare. Each of them a little bit different. I thought it was a great show.”