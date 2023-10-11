Daniel Jones unconcerned about neck injury being long-term issue

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones didn’t practice Wednesday, casting even more doubt about his availability for Sunday. Head coach Brian Daboll called Jones “day to day.”

“The goal is still to play Sunday. That is certainly my goal,” Jones said Wednesday, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN. “That is what I’m working on. Preparing to play as I always would and taking the advice of the doctors and trainers.”

Neither Jones nor coach Brain Daboll would go into specifics about Jones’ neck injury, but Jones did allow that it isn’t the same neck injury that shut him down in 2021. He also said the results of the MRI weren’t “negative necessarily.”

“I’m not concerned,” Jones said. “I think this is something I’ll be able to recover from quickly. Like I said, my goal is to play on Sunday.”

Tyrod Taylor will start if Jones can’t play against the Bills.