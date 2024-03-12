Dante Fowler agrees to sign with Commanders

Another player is set to follow Commanders head coach Dan Quinn from Dallas to Washington.

According to multiple reports, the Commanders have agreed to sign defensive end Dante Fowler. They have also agreed to deals with defensive end Dorance Armstrong and center Tyler Biadasz since the negotiating window opened on Monday.

Fowler played for Quinn in Dallas the last two years when Quinn was the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. He had 40 tackles, 10 sacks, and three forced fumbles while appearing in every game of those seasons.

The Commanders agreed to terms with Clelin Ferrell as well, so they’ve done a lot of work to flesh out a defensive end group that was thinned by the in-season trades of Chase Young and Montez Sweat.