Daronte Jones to interview for Commanders defensive coordinator Sunday

The Commanders are interviewing another defensive coordinator candidate on Sunday.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they are meeting with Vikings defensive passing game coordinator Daronte Jones. Jones has been linked with several other teams looking for defensive coordinators this month, although the Cowboys and Packers have now filled their openings.

Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores also interviewed with the Commanders, but he wound up agreeing to a new deal in Minnesota.

Jones has been on Minnesota’s staff since 2022 and has had his current title since 2023. He was the defensive coordinator at LSU in 2021 and previously worked as a defensive backs coach for the Bengals and Dolphins as well.