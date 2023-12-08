Davante Adams: I just want to see Aidan O’Connell keep building

At 5-7, the Raiders are still “in the hunt” as they come off their bye to play the 6-6 Vikings.

Rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell has started the last four games for Las Vegas since Antonio Pierce took over as interim head coach. After beating the Giants and Jets, the club has lost to the Dolphins and Chiefs.

These last five games will be important for everyone in owner Mark Davis’ overall evaluation of the club, but particularly O’Connell. Receiver Davante Adams said this week that the rookie signal-caller has the backing of the players around him.

“I just want to see him play to the best of his abilities, and just trust himself, and do what he’s been doing, and do the things that [he was] when he had a real great rhythm in the preseason,” Adams said in his Wednesday press conference. “Just kind of remind himself of what he can do and just keep building.

“It’s no pressure from any of us and we love him and we’re supporting him through every step of the way. I just want him to be him and be comfortable out there.”

Since taking over as the starter in Week 9, O’Connell has completed 62.7 percent of his throws for 881 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions — good for a 78.2 passer rating. He’s taken six sacks and hasn’t lost a fumble.

The Raiders have an opportunity to make some noise down the stretch, with games against the Chargers, Chiefs, Colts, and Broncos making up their last four. We’ll see if O’Connell can pilot the offense to some wins down the stretch to sneak the club into a playoff spot.