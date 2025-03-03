 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_mylesgarrett_250303.jpg
Eagles reportedly have 'real' interest in Garrett
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250303.jpg
Cowboys should set deadline for Parsons deal
nbc_pft_jerryjonecancels_250303.jpg
Jones cancels annual Combine media availability

Other PFT Content

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix's interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Sean McVay “sleeping better” with Matthew Stafford’s future squared away

  
Published March 3, 2025 11:24 AM

The Rams and quarterback Matthew Stafford looked like they might be heading toward the end of their relationship at this time last week, but a meeting last Friday ended with an agreement on a revised contract for the next two seasons.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said before that meeting that his goal was to have Stafford remain the team’s starter and called Stafford an “incredible player,” so it’s not surprising to hear that he’s pleased with how things played out in Los Angeles last week.

McVay told reporters on Monday that he’s “been sleeping better these last couple of days” because he knows that Stafford will be sticking around.

“Couldn’t be more grateful,” McVay said, via Stu Jackson of the team’s website. “Really excited about it.”

The Rams also re-signed left tackle Alaric Jackson last week, so McVay has multiple reasons to hit the pillow with a smile on his face to kick off the 2025 offseason.