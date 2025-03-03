Sean McVay “sleeping better” with Matthew Stafford’s future squared away

The Rams and quarterback Matthew Stafford looked like they might be heading toward the end of their relationship at this time last week, but a meeting last Friday ended with an agreement on a revised contract for the next two seasons.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said before that meeting that his goal was to have Stafford remain the team’s starter and called Stafford an “incredible player,” so it’s not surprising to hear that he’s pleased with how things played out in Los Angeles last week.

McVay told reporters on Monday that he’s “been sleeping better these last couple of days” because he knows that Stafford will be sticking around.

“Couldn’t be more grateful,” McVay said, via Stu Jackson of the team’s website. “Really excited about it.”

The Rams also re-signed left tackle Alaric Jackson last week, so McVay has multiple reasons to hit the pillow with a smile on his face to kick off the 2025 offseason.