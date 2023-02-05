 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Davante Adams: Playing with Aaron Rodgers again would be “a dream scenario”

  
Published February 5, 2023 04:09 PM
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_230203
February 3, 2023 09:01 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King examine how history is repeating itself in Green Bay with Aaron Rodgers’ situation becoming eerily similar to Brett Favre 15 years ago.

With Tom Brady’s retirement, there’s a chance that the Raiders could shift their focus to potentially trading for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Receiver Davante Adams is familiar with the process of getting traded from Green Bay to Las Vegas after it happened for him last year. Adams said on Sunday that he’d like to be reunited with Rodgers in 2023 and wants to express that to the Raiders’ brass.

A million percent ,” Adams said after the Pro Bowl games, via Vinny Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “A hundred percent, that’s exactly what I’m trying to portray.”

Adams spent his first eight seasons catching passes from Rodgers to become one of the league’s best receivers. In 2021, he caught a career-high 123 passes for 1,553 yards with 11 TDs.

“Would I be interested in having Aaron Rodgers throw to me?” Adams said. “Yes. I would love that. … I would love to have that, and obviously, that would be a dream scenario. One that I’m very familiar with.”

Adams declined to say whether or not he’d spoken with Rodgers about potentially reuniting in Las Vegas. But he does plan on talking to Raiders G.M. Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels about his desire to have Rodgers as his QB again.

“There’s a lot of conversations to be had, still, in the near future,” Adams said. “We’ll see what happens, but that’s obviously something I’d go in and talk about.”

The Raiders are expected to move on from longtime quarterback — and Adams’ former college teammate — Derek Carr either by agreeing to a trade or cutting him before Carr’s $40.4 million in guaranteed money kicks in on Feb. 15.