Davante Adams upset with Chargers’ social media team: Keep my name out of your mouth

  
Published July 9, 2024 09:36 PM

Raiders receiver Davante Adams did not see the humor in the Chargers’ schedule release video this offseason. Adams, who was pictured next to a box of mock garbage-favored Pop Tarts in the video, fired back at the Chargers’ social media team Tuesday.

“It’s not the players’ fault because they didn’t have anything to do with the post,” Adams told FanDuel’s Up & Adams show. “This is directed strictly toward the Chargers’ social media page: Please keep my name out of your mouth and show some respect.”

Adams has played the Chargers five times, catching 41 passes for 535 yards and four touchdowns. In the past two seasons with the Raiders, Adams has gone for 141, 177, 75 and 101 yards against the Chargers.

“I thought about responding [to the Chargers] on social media and being funny there, but I figured it would be better to just beat their head in in real life and continuing to do it that way,” Adams said. “I just want to remind them of what they’ve been going through as it pertains to playing against me.”

Adams, 31, seemed most annoyed that the video implied that he’s over the hill. In 2023, Adams did not make the Pro Bowl for the first time since 2016 and was not All-Pro for the first time since 2019.

Still, he had 103 receptions for 1,144 yards and eight touchdowns.

“They treat me like an old man, so I’m going to act like it because old men just say whatever they feel,” Adams said. “That’s how my grandpa is, at least. So I’m just trying to be what they want me to be.”

The Raiders open the season with the Chargers on Sept. 8 at SoFi Stadium.