Davante Adams’s new team will need to have enough cap space for his contract

  
Published October 2, 2024 07:01 PM

If/when the Raiders trade receiver Davante Adams, his next team will need to have one specific issue under control before the deal is done.

The team will need to have enough salary cap space to absorb Adams’s contract.

His salary is $16.89 million. It works out to $938,333 per week. If a team trade for him now, the cap charge for his salary will be 14/18ths — $13.13 million. Each week, it will drop by another $938,333.

Adams also has $510,000 in per-game active roster bonuses. With 13 games left, that’s another $390,000 in current cap space.

The new team will have to take on the remaining salary and per-game roster bonus at the time the trade is made. Which means that, if the team needs cap space, it’ll have to clear space by tinkering with other contracts and kicking the can into future years.

After the deal is done, the team and Adams could work out a new deal. If they don’t, it’ll likely be a part-year rental; next year, his salary shoots to $35.64 million. He’ll be cut before the start of the 2025 league year.