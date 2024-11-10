Dave Canales: Bryce Young made a great statement Sunday

The Panthers have resisted making any long-term plans at the quarterback position in recent weeks, but it’s getting a little harder to avoid committing to Bryce Young for the future.

Young has started the last three games for Carolina and the first-round pick has celebrated a win after the last two contests. Sunday saw the Panthers jump out to a 17-7 lead and then win in overtime after Giants running back Tyrone Tracy lost a fumble.

Young opened the scoring with a touchdown pass to tight end Ja’Tavian Sanders and he finished the day 15-of-25 for 126 yards. He also had a 24-yard run that set up a Chuba Hubbard touchdown run in the third quarter.

“Certainly, Bryce made a great statement for himself today,” head coach Dave Canales said, via the team’s website.

Canales added that he “can’t tell you how proud I am of just weekly progress” for the first overall pick of the 2023 draft, but still held off on making any pronouncements about the position. The Panthers will have a bye to sort that out and then they’ll face the Chiefs in Week 12.