Dave Canales: Hunter Renfrow is making huge strides, looks good after a year off

Panthers wide receiver Hunter Renfrow was out of the league last season as he struggled with his health, but Panthers head coach Dave Canales said that since signing with the Panthers a month ago, Renfrow has made steady improvements.

Canales said Renfrow is showing “the muscle memory of a guy who’s been a really good player,” and that every week with the team he has looked better.

“You see weekly he just makes these huge strides, just getting his feet under him,” Canales said of Renfrow. “Having coached wide receivers, I can tell he’s got a lot in his game: Releases, top of the route setup, avoidance, different things where he can double up stuff at the top of his routes, and you can see him kind of working through his inventory, his tool bag if you will. It’s been really cool to watch him, as his feet get underneath him, and the explosiveness, all the little things show up. It’s been really fun to see.”

Renfrow recorded a 1,000-yard season for the Raiders in 2021 but played only sparingly in 2022 and 2023 before missing all of 2024. After signing with the Panthers, he revealed that he has been suffering from ulcerative colitis, which can cause very serious intestinal symptoms during flare-ups but can also respond to treatment and go into remission.

It would be asking a lot for Renfrow to play in 2025 like he did in 2021, but if he can even come close he can be an important addition a Panthers receiving corps that also added first-round draft pick Tetairoa McMillan. Canales is optimistic about what Renfrow can do to make the Panthers’ passing game better.