Dave Canales: Jadeveon Clowney is “ruining things” in practice against Panthers’ offense

Panthers pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney has looked good in training camp. Sometimes too good.

Carolina head coach Dave Canales said after Thursday’s practice that Clowney was getting such good pressure that the offense wasn’t able to do what it wanted to do.

“I mean, who’s not excited to see Jadeveon Clowney,” Canales said, via Panthers.com. “Disruptive was the word that I used early on when we got him, and he was ruining things for us a lot today.”

The Panthers’ defense appears to be ahead of their offense, but Canales seemed OK with that.

“I love seeing the ones versus ones in this type of a setting to see really what we have. And I was pleased with the defensive performance especially early on,” Canales said.

Clowney is heading into his 11th NFL season with his sixth different team, and the Panthers are optimistic that they’ve added a veteran who can make a difference. Primarily when he’s rushing a quarterback who isn’t a teammate.