 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240802.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Why overturn Sunday Ticket verdict?
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240802.jpg
Judge overturns verdict in Sunday Ticket lawsuit
nbc_pftpm_newnflrules_240802.jpg
Key changes to NFL rulebook for 2024 season

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240802.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Why overturn Sunday Ticket verdict?
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240802.jpg
Judge overturns verdict in Sunday Ticket lawsuit
nbc_pftpm_newnflrules_240802.jpg
Key changes to NFL rulebook for 2024 season

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dave Canales: Jadeveon Clowney is “ruining things” in practice against Panthers’ offense

  
Published August 3, 2024 01:37 PM

Panthers pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney has looked good in training camp. Sometimes too good.

Carolina head coach Dave Canales said after Thursday’s practice that Clowney was getting such good pressure that the offense wasn’t able to do what it wanted to do.

“I mean, who’s not excited to see Jadeveon Clowney,” Canales said, via Panthers.com. “Disruptive was the word that I used early on when we got him, and he was ruining things for us a lot today.”

The Panthers’ defense appears to be ahead of their offense, but Canales seemed OK with that.

“I love seeing the ones versus ones in this type of a setting to see really what we have. And I was pleased with the defensive performance especially early on,” Canales said.

Clowney is heading into his 11th NFL season with his sixth different team, and the Panthers are optimistic that they’ve added a veteran who can make a difference. Primarily when he’s rushing a quarterback who isn’t a teammate.