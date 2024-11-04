Dave Canales undecided whether Bryce Young or Andy Dalton starts going forward

Panthers coach Dave Canales doesn’t know who his starting quarterback is after Bryce Young led his team to a win in place of the injured Andy Dalton on Sunday.

Young was benched two weeks into the season but had to return to the starting lineup when Dalton hurt his thumb in a car crash. Asked after the game if he’s prepared to say Young will start this week against the Giants, Canales answered, “Not yet.”

“We’ll take in all the information, watch the film, we’ve got to process, we’ve got to make sure we look at all this stuff, and we’ll let you guys know in the next couple days,” Canales said. “Make sure we make the best decision for the team.”

Canales said he was pleased with Young’s performance.

“I’ve got to look at the whole thing, I’ve got to watch the film and all that stuff, but he came up big,” Canales said. “Just proud of the step he took again, taking all the things we’re asking him to do and getting us to the right place.”

Young still has a long way to go before he justifies the first overall pick that the Panthers spent on him last year. But he can at least say he didn’t lose the game for the Panthers on Sunday. That’s progress.