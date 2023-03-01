 Skip navigation
Dave Ziegler: Davante Adams will be involved in QB conversations

  
About a month ago, Raiders receiver Davante Adams said it would be a “dream scenario” to play with quarterback Aaron Rodgers again.

Rodgers could be in play for Las Vegas — if he decides he not only wants to play, but also wants to play for a different team.

Either way, the Raiders need a quarterback and Adams figures to be that signal-caller’s top receiving target in 2023. Given Adams’ status as one of the best receivers in the league, Las Vegas has decided to get Adams involved in the process of selecting the next QB1.

“He’s earned the right to be kept in that loop. Josh [McDaniels] and I feel that way, by what he’s accomplished and who he is as a player and who he is as a leader on that team,” General Manager Dave Ziegler said Tuesday, via Vinny Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “So, he’ll be involved in those conversations .”

Ziegler noted that he and Adams have developed a particularly close relationship over the last year and the two have “pretty fluid” conversations about quarterbacks and other positions on the roster.

But it’s not like Adams is some sort of shadow G.M.

“Davante knows he’s not selecting who the quarterback is,” Ziegler said. “But he’ll be involved in the process, and we’ll bounce some ideas off him. Ultimately, again it’s going to be the decision that we’re going to make, and he understands and respects that at the same time.”

In his first season with Las Vegas, Adams caught 100 passes for 1,516 yards with a league-leading 14 touchdowns.