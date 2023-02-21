 Skip navigation
Dave Ziegler: Raiders may not have “immediate answer” at quarterback this year

  
Published February 21, 2023 01:07 PM
nbc_pft_carrreleased_230215
February 15, 2023 08:45 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms detail why the Raiders were destined to release Derek Carr rather than pay him $40.4 million in guaranteed money, and share why the Saints and Jets make the most sense for his next stop.

We know that Derek Carr will not be the Raiders quarterback this year, but we do not know who will be taking snaps when the team returns to action later this year.

There are several paths that the Raiders could take to filling that spot. They could sign or trade for a veteran, draft a player at the top of the draft, draft a player to develop in the later rounds, or go with a stopgap starter until they find someone who they believe fits the bill for the long run.

During an appearance on the Bussin’ With the Boys podcast that was taped before Carr was released, General Manager Dave Ziegler talked about being in the position to make that call and acknowledged that the team may not come up with that long-term answer this offseason.
“We’re in charge of filling the most important position on the team,” Ziegler said. “There’s some pressure that comes along with that, and however we fill it, it doesn’t mean we’re going to have an immediate answer this year. But, at the end of the day, we have to have an answer in some form or fashion. There’s pressure that comes along with it. That’s also part of the excitement too.”

If the Raiders don’t find an answer that leads to improved results on the field, Ziegler’s is likely going to be feeling a lot more pressure than excitement about his position when he resumes the search for that player in 2024.