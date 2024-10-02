 Skip navigation
David Andrews to have shoulder surgery

  
Published October 2, 2024 11:33 AM

Patriots center David Andrews has made his decision about having shoulder surgery.

Head coach Jerod Mayo said at the start of his Wednesday press conference that Andrews will have surgery to repair an injury he suffered in last Sunday’s loss to the 49ers. A report on Wednesday morning indicated that the surgery will end Andrews’s season and Mayo said that the center will probably be placed on injured reserve.

Mayo said it is “definitely a big loss” to be without Andrews because of what the veteran brings to the offensive line as a leader. He said he expects Andrews will still be around the team after he has his operation.

The loss of Andrews weakens an already iffy offensive line, but Mayo said that any decision to play rookie quarterback Drake Maye will be made “independent” of who is available on the offensive line.