Report: David Andrews deciding whether to have season-ending shoulder surgery

  
Published October 2, 2024 10:42 AM

Patriots center David Andrews hurt his shoulder in last Sunday’s loss to the 49ers and reportedly faces a decision about whether he will try to play through it for the rest of this season.

Mark Daniels of MassLive.com reports that Andrews needs to have surgery to repair the injury and that having the surgery now would end his season. Per the report, Andrews wants to keep playing but putting off the surgery would impact his chances of playing next year.

Andrews didn’t specify the decision that he’s making during his Quick Snap Podcast this week, but said “sometimes you have to make decisions if you being out there is the best thing for the team.”

“Just trying to take it day by day right now, get some things weighed out, and I’m going to try to get better as quick as I can, and see where things go,” Andrews said. “Or what has to go. So, I’m just trying to figure all that stuff out. It’s super frustrating.”

Nick Leverett took over for Andrews against the 49ers and would likely be the choice at center if Andrews opts for the surgical option.