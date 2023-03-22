David Long Jr. agrees to one-year deal with Raiders
Published March 22, 2023 06:55 AM
The Raiders are adding some depth to their secondary.
Las Vegas is signing cornerback David Long Jr. to a one-year deal, according to Jordan Schultz of TheScore.com.
A third-round pick in the 2019 draft, Long appeared in 52 games with 10 starts for the Rams in his first four seasons. He started 16 games with five starts in 2021, recording an interception in the regular season and the postseason as Los Angeles won Super Bowl LVI.
In 2022, Long played 12 games with four starts. He recorded 21 total tackles and one pass defensed.