David Njoku spotted in walking boot, set to have further tests on Monday

The Browns were blown out by the Cowboys on Sunday and now they’re also dealing with an injury concern to one of their best offensive players.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, tight end David Njoku was spotted wearing a walking boot on his right foot after injuring his ankle during the game.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said in his postgame press conference that he didn’t have an immediate update on Njoku’s status. The team is planning to have Njoku undergo further testing on Monday.

Njoku had four catches for 44 yards before exiting the game with about 10 minutes left in the third quarter.

In 2023, Njoku caught 81 passes for 992 yards with six touchdowns, earning his first Pro Bowl berth.