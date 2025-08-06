David White vows to restore player confidence in NFLPA

The NFL Players Association has hired David White to serve as interim executive director. The choice is controversial on its face, since he was the other finalist for a process that resulted in the disastrous hire of Lloyd Howell, two years ago.

White is now on the job, and he sent a letter to all players on Wednesday.

Here’s the full text of it.

——————————

Dear Players,

I want to thank you for entrusting me with helping to guide and lead your union during this critical time. I’ll be visiting you in person throughout the season and look forward to hearing directly from you. This is the first of many communications where I’ll outline our priorities, challenges and successes, keeping you informed of what your union is doing on your behalf.

I’ve spent my career working with organizations that serve and protect working professionals, leading them through complex challenges. This union’s mission is simple: to protect and empower you. To do that effectively, we must be united with clear priorities, transparent communication and consistent actions that demonstrate our understanding of what you need and want.

So, let me outline what I see as the three most immediate priorities ahead for the NFL Players Association:

1. Restoring Player Confidence in Your Union

Recent events have damaged trust between many of you and this organization. That trust isn’t something we’re entitled to — it’s something we must earn through consistent action. You deserve a union that operates professionally, communicates clearly and makes decisions that put your interests first. Rebuilding that confidence is my top priority, and it will be measured not by what we say, but by how we perform.

2. Addressing Time-Sensitive Challenges Facing This Organization.

There are several immediate challenges that require focused leadership right now. I will be working with our legal team and other departments to address these challenges and ensure they don’t bring additional harm to the members or the union.

3. Laying The Groundwork for Success Under Permanent Leadership

I will be working closely with your elected leadership to ensure there is a thorough and effective process for the selection of your permanent leader. They will lead the search according to the process they determine best serves member interests. That permanent leader should be someone who has demonstrated the competence and integrity necessary to advance your interests effectively. My goal is to see that that person inherits an organization that is stable, focused and has the strongest foundation possible for upcoming CBA negotiations.

Past generations of players built this organization because individual talent means nothing without collective power. Your profession teaches you this every day. Every benefit you have today exists because players before you stood together and demanded fair treatment. That legacy creates both opportunity and responsibility.

Over the coming months, I will be meeting with you in person to hear your thoughts and experiences and learn what you expect from your union’s professional leadership. Please know that my line is always open to you.

The challenges facing professional football players today require the same strategic thinking and collective wisdom that built this union’s past successes. Meeting those challenges effectively is the work we begin now.

In solidarity and looking forward,

David

——————————

White presumably regards himself as a potential candidate to be the permanent executive director. After all, he wanted the job two years ago.

Whether he can position himself for that position moving forward is up to him, both as to how he does the job and, frankly, whether he can work the internal political angles in a way that persuades player leadership to hire him.

Through it all, he needs to give the key members of player leadership what they want. First, he needs to figure out what that is. Second, he needs to create the impression he’s doing it.

The biggest question is whether the union will continue to operate with extreme secrecy or true transparency. The problem, if some want to keep things quiet, is the transparency with players guarantees transparency with the media.

Still, sunlight is always good. The current problems are the direct of too much gratuitous cloak-and-dagger nonsense, and not nearly enough truth and candor. White’s best play will to find a way to placate those he answers to directly, while also creating a culture that is far less mysterious and dysfunctional than it has been.