Davis Mills, Texans agree to one-year contract extension

  
Published September 4, 2024 09:02 AM

The Texans have stability at starting quarterback with C.J. Stroud heading into his second season and they are set to have it in the backup role as well.

According to multiple reports, Davis Mills has agreed to a one-year extension with the team. The new deal will keep Mills tied to the Texans through the 2025 season.

Mills was a 2021 third-round pick in Houston, so he was heading into the final year of his contract before agreeing to this extension. He started 26 games over his first two seasons, but moved into a backup role after the Texans selected Stroud with the second overall pick in 2023.

The Texans also had Case Keenum on the roster last year, but he was placed on season-ending injured reserve last month.

Mills is now set for at least two more years filling a reserve spot on the depth chart and the Texans will be hoping most of that time is spent clapping on the sideline rather than taking snaps.