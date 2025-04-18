 Skip navigation
DB Devon Key re-signs with Broncos

  
Published April 18, 2025 05:11 PM

Broncos safety Devon Key signed his exclusive rights free agent tender Friday.

Key, 27, was one of five exclusive rights free agents the team tendered on March 4. Tight end Lucas Krull, outside linebacker Dondrea Tillman, cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian and defensive lineman Jordan Jackson also will return on one-year deals.

Key has spent time on the practice squad of the Chiefs (2021), Falcons (2022) and Broncos (2022-24).

Last season, Key played all 17 games with two starts. He saw action on 251 defensive snaps and 251 on special teams, totaling 33 tackles, a sack and a quarterback hit.