DE Shemar Stewart out, CB Cam Taylor-Britt doubtful for Bengals

The Bengals will be without quarterback Joe Burrow against the Vikings on Sunday and they’ll be shorthanded on the defensive side of the ball.

Rookie defensive end Shemar Stewart has been ruled out for Week 3. The first-round pick did not participate in practice at all this week because of an ankle injury.

The Bengals also placed injury designations on both of their starting cornerbacks. Cam Taylor-Britt is set to miss the game after being listed as doubtful with a hamstring injury that kept him out of practice the last two days.

DJ Turner landed on the injury report on Thursday with a hamstring injury of his own. He’s been limited in practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday.