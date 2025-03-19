DeAndre Carter agrees to terms with the Browns

The Browns are signing wide receiver/returner DeAndre Carter to a one-year deal, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports. Carter will receive nearly $800,000 guaranteed.

Carter, who turns 32 next month, played 13 games for the Bears last season. He saw action on 137 offensive snaps and 106 on special teams, catching nine passes for 72 yards and averaging 9.3 yards on 17 punt returns and 31.9 yards on 15 kickoff returns.

Carter entered the NFL in 2015 but didn’t see playing time until 2018. Since then, he has played games with the Eagles, Texans, Bears, Commanders, Chargers and Raiders.

Carter has appeared in 107 games with 21 starts and has 117 catches for 1,331 yards and six touchdowns. He has averaged 9.7 yards on 149 punt returns and 23.5 yards on 133 kickoff returns.