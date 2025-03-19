 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chaseonburrow_250319.jpg
How much Burrow helped get Chase, Higgins deals
nbc_pft_garrettbradburry_250319.jpg
Bradbury reportedly is headed to New England
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250319.jpg
Florio: Parsons deal could be done if DAL wanted

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chaseonburrow_250319.jpg
How much Burrow helped get Chase, Higgins deals
nbc_pft_garrettbradburry_250319.jpg
Bradbury reportedly is headed to New England
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250319.jpg
Florio: Parsons deal could be done if DAL wanted

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

DeAndre Carter agrees to terms with the Browns

  
Published March 19, 2025 07:45 PM

The Browns are signing wide receiver/returner DeAndre Carter to a one-year deal, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports. Carter will receive nearly $800,000 guaranteed.

Carter, who turns 32 next month, played 13 games for the Bears last season. He saw action on 137 offensive snaps and 106 on special teams, catching nine passes for 72 yards and averaging 9.3 yards on 17 punt returns and 31.9 yards on 15 kickoff returns.

Carter entered the NFL in 2015 but didn’t see playing time until 2018. Since then, he has played games with the Eagles, Texans, Bears, Commanders, Chargers and Raiders.

Carter has appeared in 107 games with 21 starts and has 117 catches for 1,331 yards and six touchdowns. He has averaged 9.7 yards on 149 punt returns and 23.5 yards on 133 kickoff returns.