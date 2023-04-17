 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

DeAndre Hopkins deletes his tweet about not wanting a raise

  
Published April 17, 2023 02:23 AM
nbc_pft_objotas_230414
April 14, 2023 08:30 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King break down how expectations for OTAs have evolved in recent years and assess how players attending or not attending have implications on team chemistry.

Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins doesn’t want a raise. Unless he does.

Hopkins tweeted on Sunday afternoon that he doesn’t want a raise . It made some waves, raised some eyebrows. Given that he has hired an agent, something he didn’t have when he did his most recent deal, it was believed that, in additional to wanting a new team, he wants a new contract. The tweet apparently put to rest the notion that he wants new money.

And then the tweet disappeared.

Yes, Hopkins deleted it. It’s gone. Evaporated. Kaput. Finito.

It’s unclear what it means, since he didn’t replace it with a new tweet. It’s just as if the last one was never there. Which justifies an inference that he actually does want a raise.

And there’s nothing wrong with wanting one. But that doesn’t mean he’ll get one. It’s been widely known that he’s available for weeks now, with no movement. And the impediment is believed to be that no one is willing to make a major financial commitment to a receiver on the wrong side of 30 with a recent history of missed games due to injury (in 2021) and suspension (in 2022).

For Odell Beckham Jr., it was a surprise to see him get at least $15 million and as much as $18 million. Hopkins is due to make nearly $20 million under his current deal.

While there’s less risk in trading for Hopkins, his upside is lower than Beckham’s, if Beckham truly can rediscover his form.

That’s a pretty big if, as to Beckham. It seems to be a pretty big if as to whether Hopkins gets a raise. His tweet from Sunday could be regarded as a recognition of that fact, And his deletion of that tweet could be regarded as the product of a directive from his agent to not concede that point, at least not yet.