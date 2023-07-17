 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Bol Bol
Suns sign Bol Bol, trade Cameron Payne
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Tennessee football to vacate wins from 2019-20 for NCAA violations
RAC-DERBY-FUNNY CIDE 4
Funny Cide, the 2003 Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner, dies at 23

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_lpgard4hls_230716.jpg
Highlights: Dana Open, Round 4
16895507942.jpg
Highlights: Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_pga_norrmanintv_230716.jpg
Norrman ‘cannot process’ capturing first PGA title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
DeAndre Hopkins motivated to prove his “haters and doubters” wrong in Tennessee

  
Published July 17, 2023 04:20 AM

Titans wide receiver Deandre Hopkins is motivated this season to prove he’s still an elite playmaker.

After agreeing to a contract with the Titans on Sunday, Hopkins wrote on Twitter that those who doubt him fuel him.

“I always loved having haters and doubters but I appreciate it even more now. Titan up!!” Hopkins wrote.

It’s not unreasonable to doubt that the 31-year-old Hopkins will ever again play at the level he played at in his 20s. He’s been injured the last two years and had his two lowest receiving yardage totals in his career. There’s a reason he was a free agent for two months after the Cardinals cut him in May.

But it’s also not unreasonable for Hopkins to believe that he still has plenty of good football left in him, and that he’s going to make the people who didn’t believe he still had it, regret it.