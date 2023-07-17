DeAndre Hopkins motivated to prove his “haters and doubters” wrong in Tennessee

Titans wide receiver Deandre Hopkins is motivated this season to prove he’s still an elite playmaker.

After agreeing to a contract with the Titans on Sunday, Hopkins wrote on Twitter that those who doubt him fuel him.

“I always loved having haters and doubters but I appreciate it even more now. Titan up!!” Hopkins wrote.

It’s not unreasonable to doubt that the 31-year-old Hopkins will ever again play at the level he played at in his 20s. He’s been injured the last two years and had his two lowest receiving yardage totals in his career. There’s a reason he was a free agent for two months after the Cardinals cut him in May.

But it’s also not unreasonable for Hopkins to believe that he still has plenty of good football left in him, and that he’s going to make the people who didn’t believe he still had it, regret it.