DeAndre Hopkins tweets, deletes, “I’m not done yet”

In his twelfth NFL season, Chiefs receiver DeAndre Hopkins made it to his first Super Bowl. As Hopkins has acknowledged, he didn’t play his best game.

On third-and-11late in the first half, quarterback Patrick Mahomes rolled right, bought time, and delivered an accurate throw to Hopkins. He had plenty of green grass in front of him. But he made an awkward adjustment and dropped the ball (to the dismay of teammate Chris Jones).

Since the game, Hopkins tweeted, “Don’t know what you heard but I’m not done yet.” He later deleted it.

The retirement talk came from a fake Adam Schefter account, which asserted that Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters that Hopkins informed the team of his intent to retire.

The Chiefs traded for Hopkins during the season, sending a conditional fifth-round pick to the Titans.

Hopkins will be a free agent next month, for the first time in his career. Whether he returns to the Chiefs or joins another team remains to be seen.