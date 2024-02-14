DeAndre Pierce, Antonio Pierce’s son, to join Raiders coaching staff
Published February 14, 2024 01:42 PM
Antonio Pierce is hiring someone he’s particularly close with for his Raiders coaching staff.
Per Vinny Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, DeAndre Pierce — Antonio Pierce’s son — will join the Raiders as an assistant offensive coach.
DeAndre Pierce was a defensive quality control coach at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo in 2023.
As a defensive back, DeAndre Pierce played under his father at Long Beach Poly high school and also at Arizona State.
Antonio Pierce went 5-4 as Las Vegas’ interim head coach in 2023. The club hired Luke Getsy to be its offensive coordinator for 2024.