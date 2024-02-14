DeAndre Pierce, Antonio Pierce’s son, to join Raiders coaching staff

Antonio Pierce is hiring someone he’s particularly close with for his Raiders coaching staff.

Per Vinny Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, DeAndre Pierce — Antonio Pierce’s son — will join the Raiders as an assistant offensive coach.

DeAndre Pierce was a defensive quality control coach at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo in 2023.

As a defensive back, DeAndre Pierce played under his father at Long Beach Poly high school and also at Arizona State.

Antonio Pierce went 5-4 as Las Vegas’ interim head coach in 2023. The club hired Luke Getsy to be its offensive coordinator for 2024.