DeAngelo Hall out as Panthers assistant DB coach

  
Published January 31, 2025 12:29 PM

The Panthers have made another change to their defensive coaching staff.

Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer reports that they will part ways with assistant defensive backs coach DeAngelo Hall. Hall spent the last two seasons with the team.

The job in Carolina was Hall’s first coaching position. He worked in broadcasting after wrapping up a 15-year career playing cornerback for Atlanta, Oakland and Washington.

The Panthers have also dismissed safeties coach Bert Watts, outside linebackers coach Tem Lukabu, and defensive quality control coach Bobby Maffei since the end of the 2024 season. The Panthers allowed the most points in league history during the campaign.