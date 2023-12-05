Deebo Samuel: Brock Purdy is MVP “and it ain’t even up for debate”

Brock Purdy’s MVP odds are improving by the week. He now is among the favorites for the award after what the 49ers did to the Eagles on Sunday.

The MVP award has become an award given most often to the quarterback of the best team, and the 49ers could be the top team in the NFC.

49ers receiver Deebo Samuel is the campaign manager for Purdy.

“Man, my boy number one right now,” Samuel told Kay Adams on Tuesday, via 49erswebzone. “It ain’t even up for debate.”

Purdy leads the league with a 116.1 passer rating, throwing for 23 touchdowns with six interceptions. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who has a league-leading 26 touchdowns, Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, Tua Tagovailoa, Lamar Jackson, Tyreek Hill and C.J. Stroud are other candidates.

“He’s just got to keep stacking games, stacking days, stacking weeks. We got to go out here and continue to make plays for him, and I think he’ll get the job done as far as the MVP conversation,” Samuel said of Purdy.

“But I don’t think that’s his ideal goal as far as something that he really wants to accomplish right now. I think, at the end of the day, as a whole, as a group, as a team, we want to be standing there at the end of the year holding the Lombardi Trophy.”