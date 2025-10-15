 Skip navigation
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: "He'll learn from it"
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: "He'll learn from it"
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Deebo Samuel did not practice Wednesday

  
Published October 15, 2025 04:41 PM

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin was a limited participant in his return to Commanders practice on Wednesday, but another wideout did not take part in the session.

Deebo Samuel was listed as a non-participant due to the heel injury that has been bothering him in recent weeks. Samuel had four catches for 15 yards in Washington’s Monday night loss to the Bears.

Defensive end Dorrance Armstrong (hamstring), tight end John Bates (rest), tight end Zach Ertz (rest, shoulder), defensive end Drake Johnson (knee), defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (rest), edge rusher Von Miller (rest), defensive tackle Daron Payne (rest), running back Chris Rodriguez (calf), left tackle Laremy Tunsil (rest), and linebacker Bobby Wagner (rest) did not take part in practice.

Guard Sam Cosmi (knee), quarterback Jayden Daniels (knee), and cornerback Jonathan Jones (hamstring) were listed as full participants.