Deebo Samuel did not practice Wednesday

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin was a limited participant in his return to Commanders practice on Wednesday, but another wideout did not take part in the session.

Deebo Samuel was listed as a non-participant due to the heel injury that has been bothering him in recent weeks. Samuel had four catches for 15 yards in Washington’s Monday night loss to the Bears.

Defensive end Dorrance Armstrong (hamstring), tight end John Bates (rest), tight end Zach Ertz (rest, shoulder), defensive end Drake Johnson (knee), defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (rest), edge rusher Von Miller (rest), defensive tackle Daron Payne (rest), running back Chris Rodriguez (calf), left tackle Laremy Tunsil (rest), and linebacker Bobby Wagner (rest) did not take part in practice.

Guard Sam Cosmi (knee), quarterback Jayden Daniels (knee), and cornerback Jonathan Jones (hamstring) were listed as full participants.