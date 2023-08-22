Deebo Samuel feeling more speed, power entering 2023 season

49ers receiver Deebo Samuel was notably self-critical earlier in the offseason when he called his 2022 season “awful” and vowed not to repeat it.

To that end, the receiver worked hard to get into his best shape in years. After playing seven snaps and receiving two touches against the Broncos in Saturday’s preseason game, Samuel noted he can feel a difference.

“I think it’s like a little more to my step,” Samuel said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “Like a little more speed, so it’s a little bit more power. But overall, it felt good to get out there, get a couple of plays [under] my belt to get ready for the season.”

Samuel caught two passes for 39 yards, one of which was a short pass he turned into a 25-yard gain. He noted that his lighter playing weight should aid his stamina.

“I was usually going one, two plays, and then [had to] come out,” Samuel said. “But the durability and the capacity that I’ve built [will help me] keep going.”

In 13 games last season, Samuel caught 56 passes for 632 yards with two touchdowns and took 42 carries for 232 yards with three TDs.