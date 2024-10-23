 Skip navigation
Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Jauan Jennings out of practice Wednesday

  
Published October 23, 2024 04:05 PM

49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel won’t practice on Wednesday, but he’s still in play for Sunday.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Samuel will not be on the field a day after being discharged from the hospital. Samuel made a brief appearance in last Sunday’s game before being ruled out with an illness and went to the hospital because of fluid in his lungs.

Shanahan said that the team will see how the week plays out before making any determination about Samuel’s status for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys.

Wide receiver Jauan Jennings (hip) and tight end George Kittle (foot) are also out of practice on Wednesday. Jennings did not play against the Chiefs, but Kittle was in the lineup.