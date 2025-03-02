Deebo Samuel is first move of a Washington receiver-room makeover

The trade for receiver Deebo Samuel gives the Commanders a solid complement to Terry McLaurin in what could be a much different collection of pass catchers for 2025.

Five receivers from the 2024 roster are due to become free agents on March 12: Dyami Brown, Olamide Zaccheaus, Noah Brown, Jamison Crowder, and K.J. Osborn.

Other than McLaurin, the only holdover from 2024 is Luke McCaffrey.

So the Commanders have more moves to make. Whether it’s to keep one or more of the impending free agents, to let them all walk, or to bring some back remains to be seen.

Still, Samuel counts as a potential upgrade — if he’s still got gas in the tank. At 29 and with plenty of wear and tear from his hard-nosed style, it’s not a sure thing.