Deebo Samuel TD puts 49ers up 13-7

The 49ers have scored their first touchdown of the 2024 season.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel ran the ball in from two yards out and the 49ers moved in front of the Jets 13-7 with just under seven minutes to play in the first half. It was the third 49ers possession in Jets territory so far, but the first that didn’t stall out short of the end zone.

Running back Jordan Mason appeared to score a couple of plays before, but a holding penalty on Samuel wiped out the score. Mason has 10 carries for 67 yards and has run well enough to keep the 49ers from missing Christian McCaffrey too much to this point in the game.

Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley went to the sideline medical tent after one Mason run and was evaluated for a wrist injury, but he has been cleared to return the next time the Jets are on defense.