 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Deebo Samuel, Zach Ertz questionable for Commanders-Cowboys

  
Published October 17, 2025 04:34 PM

The Commanders ruled Terry McLaurin out earlier on Friday, but their final injury report of the week revealed the club also has several questionable players.

Receiver Deebo Samuel (heel), tight end Zach Ertz (shoulder/calf), defensive end Dorance Armstrong (hamstring), guard Sam Cosmi (knee), and cornerback Jonathan Jones (hamstring) are all questionable.

Samuel was a limited participant on Friday after he did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday. Ertz was limited on Friday after he was a full participant on Thursday.

Cosmi is still on the physically unable to perform list and Jones is still on injured reserve, meaning they will need to be activated to the 53-man roster to play.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels (knee), linebacker Ale Kaho (illness), and running back Chris Rodriguez (calf) are all off the injury report and are set to play.