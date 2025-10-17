Deebo Samuel, Zach Ertz questionable for Commanders-Cowboys

The Commanders ruled Terry McLaurin out earlier on Friday, but their final injury report of the week revealed the club also has several questionable players.

Receiver Deebo Samuel (heel), tight end Zach Ertz (shoulder/calf), defensive end Dorance Armstrong (hamstring), guard Sam Cosmi (knee), and cornerback Jonathan Jones (hamstring) are all questionable.

Samuel was a limited participant on Friday after he did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday. Ertz was limited on Friday after he was a full participant on Thursday.

Cosmi is still on the physically unable to perform list and Jones is still on injured reserve, meaning they will need to be activated to the 53-man roster to play.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels (knee), linebacker Ale Kaho (illness), and running back Chris Rodriguez (calf) are all off the injury report and are set to play.