Joe Mixon, Michael Mayer highlight ADP risers and fallers in July
Wyndham Championship Preview
Matthew Berry Ride or Die
Who will be Matthew Berry’s 2023 Fantasy Football ‘Ride or Die’?

Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Richmond Cup race
Girma discusses her routine, impact of music
Rivera: Prior team name used with ‘utmost respect’

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Deion Jones to work out with Panthers

  
Published July 31, 2023 11:33 AM

The Panthers are looking at a veteran for some potential defensive help.

Carolina will work out Deion Jones after Monday’s practice, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Jones appeared in 11 games with five starts for the Browns last year, recording 44 tackles, six tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and an interception. He was traded to Cleveland midseason after spending the beginning of the season on Atlanta’s injured reserve list.

A second-round pick in 2016, Jones played 85 games with 83 starts for Atlanta through 2021. The 28-year-old linebacker was a Pro Bowler in 2017 after finishing third in AP defensive rookie of the year voting.

In 96 career games with 88 starts, Jones has 11.0 sacks, 12 interceptions, 47 passes defensed, and five forced fumbles.