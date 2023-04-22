Deion Sanders “amazed” by crowd at Colorado spring game

Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders has turned things around dramatically for the University of Colorado, without even coaching a single game that counts.

The stands were packed for the Buffaloes’ spring game, thanks to the arrival of the charismatic -- and successful -- first-year head coach.

A sellout crowd of 45,000 packed the venue for the program’s spring game, a year after the attendance was spotty, to say the least.

“I was amazed ,” Sanders said of the crowd, via ESPN.com. “It was a moment you’ll never forget.”

It’s a moment that other universities won’t forget, when the time comes to line up new coaches for 2024. Deion moves to the top of the list, especially for any formerly big-time program that has fallen on hard times and needs a shot of pure adrenaline, straight to the heart. Pulp Fiction style.

Deion is making a difference, from Jackson State to Colorado to who knows where else? He was determined to do it, and he’s doing it. It’s hard not to respect the faith he has in himself, or the effort he has devoted to making it work.

So what’s next? Before he’ll find himself lured by even more money to a bigger program, he has a season to coach. And Colorado already has sold out all season tickets for 2023, the earliest in program history that has even happened.

Folks in Boulder need to enjoy it, because it’s going to be temporary. It’s just a matter of time before Deion goes to another school. It might just be a matter of time before the NFL comes calling.